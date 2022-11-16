Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Expands By 13.8%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 753,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Harrow Health stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 278,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harrow Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,117,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $7,253,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 49.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 360.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 104,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

