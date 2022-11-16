Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Expands By 13.8%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 753,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Harrow Health Price Performance
Harrow Health stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 278,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $7,253,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 49.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 360.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 104,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
