Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Grows By 6.1%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance
HMCTF stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
