Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 9.9%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GMER traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.05. 417,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,424. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.04.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies, a marketplace that provides players with advanced sorting, searching, and in-game access.

