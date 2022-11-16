Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Grows By 25.9%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.
FTC Solar Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of FTCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 1,382,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,219. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.44.
Insider Transactions at FTC Solar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.