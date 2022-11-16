Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Grows By 25.9%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 1,382,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,219. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,640,210.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $60,997.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,011 shares in the company, valued at $931,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847,357 shares in the company, valued at $87,640,210.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,631,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,183 in the last ninety days. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

