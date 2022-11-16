Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Decreases By 19.0%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,780,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 33,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 277,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.