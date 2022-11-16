Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Expands By 14.3%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.
ForgeRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 1,659,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,946. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
See Also
