Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Decreases By 10.0%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 18,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,993,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.