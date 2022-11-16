Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Drops By 9.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
NASDAQ GSM traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,161. The company has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.81.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $840.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 84.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
