Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Drops By 9.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ GSM traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,161. The company has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $840.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 84.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,251,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

