Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Rises By 16.4%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,392.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,850. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

