Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expands By 6.2%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 12,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
See Also
