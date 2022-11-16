Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expands By 6.2%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 12,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 130,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

