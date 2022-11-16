Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Increases By 16.8%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CUBXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

CUBXF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

