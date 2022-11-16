Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Drops By 14.5%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 4.9 %

CRESY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 80,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 36.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 166.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 43.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

