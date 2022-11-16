Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Grows By 8.5%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

COVA remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. COVA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 327,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,305,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,870,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after buying an additional 1,387,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

