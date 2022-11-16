Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Increases By 19.5%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 15.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContraFect has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

