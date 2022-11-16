Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 13.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,875 shares of company stock worth $13,440,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 210.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $2,848,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 657.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 341,996 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

