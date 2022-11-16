Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rises By 13.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CFLT stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 210.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $2,848,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 657.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 341,996 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
