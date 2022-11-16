Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Drops By 9.6%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CME Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

