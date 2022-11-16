Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Decreases By 22.6%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $165.37. 2,520,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,385. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.