Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Drops By 22.3%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Chase by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chase by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chase by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Stock Performance

Chase Announces Dividend

CCF traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,896. The stock has a market cap of $939.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.63. Chase has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $114.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

