Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Grows By 25.3%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,491. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

