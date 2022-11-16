Short Interest in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Rises By 17.7%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance
Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capstone Green Energy in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy
About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.
