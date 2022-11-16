Short Interest in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Rises By 17.7%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capstone Green Energy in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

About Capstone Green Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGRN. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 46.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 101,740 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.