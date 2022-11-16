Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Drops By 21.0%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann acquired 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,095 shares of company stock valued at $242,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

