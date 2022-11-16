Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Grows By 16.7%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 412,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $74,029.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,182,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,006,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 101.5% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.4% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

BWB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $524.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

