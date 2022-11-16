Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Increases By 15.9%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 25.2 %

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The company had revenue of $136.12 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.