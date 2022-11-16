Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declines By 12.2%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 926,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.10. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BancFirst by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.