Short Interest in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Grows By 16.9%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 949,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.1 %

BMI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.17. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,033. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

