Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Drops By 13.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor Company Profile

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

