Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Drops By 26.2%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. 182,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,331. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alexander & Baldwin

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

