Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Increases By 18.4%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. 1,048,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,136.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,494 shares of company stock worth $55,093,445. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,955,000 after buying an additional 190,946 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.