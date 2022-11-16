Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £125.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,003.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212 ($2.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.43.

In related news, insider Robbie Bell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($141,010.58). In other news, insider Chris Dent acquired 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.27 ($5,876.93). Also, insider Robbie Bell bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($141,010.58).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

