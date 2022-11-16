Shiu Leung Chan Purchases 6,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 6,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.20 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shiu Leung Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,139. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

