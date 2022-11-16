Shentu Hits Market Cap of $68.24 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00004643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $68.24 million and $2.19 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,164,925 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

