Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,181.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $86.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

