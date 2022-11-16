ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 134 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,434.70.

On Friday, October 28th, Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45.

NYSE:NOW opened at $419.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

