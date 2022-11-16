Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.44

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.44 and last traded at 1.44, with a volume of 26739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.56.

Senior Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.52.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.