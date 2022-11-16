Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. 1,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.
In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 14,672 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $192,056.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,648,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,581,613.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,386.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 14,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $192,056.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,648,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,581,613.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,640 shares of company stock worth $1,310,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.88.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
