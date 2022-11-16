Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.
Sempra has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Sempra has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.43. 1,047,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,417. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.
A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
