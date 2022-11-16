Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Short Interest Update

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 20,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,959. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 498,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 131,980 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,770,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 370,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 663,415 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

