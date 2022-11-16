SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $97.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.81.

NYSE:SE opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $355.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SEA by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SEA by 386.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

