SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Raised to $18.00 at DA Davidson

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.