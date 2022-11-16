SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 353,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,995. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 102.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

