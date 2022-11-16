Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 64,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,177. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.