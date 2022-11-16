Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. 2,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,712. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

