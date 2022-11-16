Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.