Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Tops $9.89 on Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.89 or 0.00058636 BTC on exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $45.02 million and approximately $104.26 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

