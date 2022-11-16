San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.31

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.31 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 37.10 ($0.44). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.46), with a volume of 92,034 shares trading hands.

San Leon Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 20.10 and a quick ratio of 18.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.30.

About San Leon Energy

(Get Rating)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.