Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 7.5%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 4,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,538,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.