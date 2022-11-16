Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 48.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002979 BTC on major exchanges. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $326,354.35 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded 94.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.81917033 USD and is down -63.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $888,923.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saltmarble using one of the exchanges listed above.

