Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CRM traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,135 shares of company stock worth $11,418,887. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

