Saitama One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $43.35 million and $1.18 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,517.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010434 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00239353 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00099478 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,080,883.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.