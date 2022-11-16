Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RSI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 725,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,849. The company has a market capitalization of $906.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $21.70.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

